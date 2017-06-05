GOP congressman on Islamic terror suspects: 'Kill them all'

In this Dec. 10, 2016, file photo, Republican candidate Clay Higgins, with his wife, Becca, addresses supporters after his victory in Louisiana's 3rd congressional district run-off election in Lake Charles, La. Higgins says a terror attack in London over the weekend shows that the free world "is at war with Islamic horror" and says "radicalized Islamic suspects" should be hunted down and killed.

