Freebie Friday: Pete's Dragon, comedy show, family camping

A re-make of a classic children's movie, a comedy show, and free camping! If you are looking for family-friendly things to do this weekend on the cheap, we have you covered in this week's Freebie Friday. "Pete's Dragon" showing at Movies in the Square : The Grove at Heritage Square in Sulphur, Ruth St., Saturday at sunset The adventures of an orphaned boy named Pete and his best friend Elliot, who just so happens to be a dragon, will hit the big screen at The Grove at Heritage Square in Sulphur.

