Freebie Friday: FreedomFest at Ft. Polk
Pack your picnic blanket, fold-up chair, and head to Fort Polk's annual FreedomFest, happening Saturday at 5:00 P.M. at Headquarters Field. Country music sensation and Grammy Award winner, Maren Morris, will be performing at this free event.
