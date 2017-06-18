Freebie Friday: Downtown at Sundown, dog show, Regatta Festival
If you are looking for something to do with your family this weekend that won't break the bank, there are options! Here's a look at some of the events and activities in this week's "Freebie Friday." This evening kicks off one of the most popular events each year in Lake Charles: Downtown at Sundown! Geno Delafose is headlining the finale of the concert series that lasts from 6:00-9:00 P.M. in from of Historic City Hall on Ryan Street.
