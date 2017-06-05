Four spots open for Royal Family Kids Camp
It is just one more month until several boys and girls in foster care are set to have what could be the best week of their lives! For the first time in Southwest Louisiana, a special summer sleep-away camp is being held at a retreat spot in Beauregard Parish. While all of the boy spots have been filled for the camp, which runs from July 10-14, there are still four open spots for girls between the ages of six and 12. Kimberly Marler is the camp director and has seen first-hand the difference it can make in the life of a child, who is moved from home to home.
