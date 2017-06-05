Four spots open for Royal Family Kids...

Four spots open for Royal Family Kids Camp

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

It is just one more month until several boys and girls in foster care are set to have what could be the best week of their lives! For the first time in Southwest Louisiana, a special summer sleep-away camp is being held at a retreat spot in Beauregard Parish. While all of the boy spots have been filled for the camp, which runs from July 10-14, there are still four open spots for girls between the ages of six and 12. Kimberly Marler is the camp director and has seen first-hand the difference it can make in the life of a child, who is moved from home to home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lake Charles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What happened to John Simoneaux (Jul '13) May 31 Tutucadoo 38
Prien Music Emporium (Oct '12) May 23 Musikologist 15
Casino and women (Mar '16) May 22 Homer 3
Regina Williams May 21 drteeman 2
News Lake Charles Police search for suspects in Mexi... May 14 Rat Fink 1
looking for an old friend Bobby mereno (Apr '10) May '17 jumaji 2
Why Are There 30+ Cars Parked In Shopping Cente... Apr '17 Harley 2
See all Lake Charles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lake Charles Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Calcasieu Parish was issued at June 07 at 10:30AM CDT

Lake Charles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lake Charles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. South Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
 

Lake Charles, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,892 • Total comments across all topics: 281,585,705

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC