Flood advisory issued for Robertson County, western Leon County, Williamson, Milam

20 hrs ago

A Lake Charles man was arrested for the seventh time on DWI charges after allegedly causing a three-vehicle crash and fleeing the scene early this morning. Just before 4 a.m. Sunday, June 4, Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Hwy 90 near Goodman Lane east of Lake Charles in Calcasieu Parish, said Sgt.

Flash Flood Watch for Calcasieu Parish was issued at June 05 at 3:37PM CDT

