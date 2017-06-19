First Alert: Tropical Storm Cindy will bring heavy rain
This is going to be a wet week because of a stalled out front and an approaching Tropical Storm Cindy. Forecast models are suggesting rainfall totals between three and four inches by Friday evening.
