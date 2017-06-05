First Alert Forecast: Warm afternoon sunshine ahead today
Wednesday was our first official 90-degree day of the year in Lake Charles, but you probably didn't notice due to the low humidity in place keeping the sweat factor low for those working outdoors. With temperatures starting off pleasantly cool this morning, bright sunshine will quickly warm up temperatures through the 70s and into the 80s by the noon hour.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Add your comments below
Lake Charles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jennings Murder Investigation: Behavior Profile (Aug '09)
|14 hr
|Wondering
|57
|What happened to John Simoneaux (Jul '13)
|May 31
|Tutucadoo
|38
|Prien Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|May 23
|Musikologist
|15
|Casino and women (Mar '16)
|May 22
|Homer
|3
|Regina Williams
|May 21
|drteeman
|2
|Lake Charles Police search for suspects in Mexi...
|May 14
|Rat Fink
|1
|looking for an old friend Bobby mereno (Apr '10)
|May '17
|jumaji
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lake Charles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC