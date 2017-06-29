First Alert Forecast: Flash Flood Watch

THURSDAY: FLASH FLOOD WATCH in effect; widespread showers/storms; high in the upper 70s/lower 80s THURSDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers continue ; a low of 75 FRIDAY: Scattered showers/storms - warmer, a high of 88 First Alert: Threat for heavy rain increases around metro Baton Rouge over the next couple of hours as storms move in from the west.

