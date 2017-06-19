Fireworks over Lake Charles

Fireworks over Lake Charles

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

The City of Lake Charles has a full slate of Independence Day events planned for Tuesday, July 4, as part of the annual Red, White, Blue and You celebration. The Fourth of July street parade starts at 6 p.m. The parade will head south on Ryan Sweet and end at Dr. Debakey Drive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lake Charles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jennings Murder Investigation: Behavior Profile (Aug '09) Jun 7 Wondering 57
What happened to John Simoneaux (Jul '13) May 31 Tutucadoo 38
Prien Music Emporium (Oct '12) May 23 Musikologist 15
Casino and women (Mar '16) May 22 Homer 3
Regina Williams May 21 drteeman 2
News Lake Charles Police search for suspects in Mexi... May '17 Rat Fink 1
looking for an old friend Bobby mereno (Apr '10) May '17 jumaji 2
See all Lake Charles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lake Charles Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Calcasieu Parish was issued at June 20 at 11:01AM CDT

Lake Charles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lake Charles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Lake Charles, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,304 • Total comments across all topics: 281,892,887

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC