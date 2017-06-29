Entergy to build new plant in Westlake
Entergy is making a new addition to its Nelson Plant - a new power station is expected to be built by 2020. Dubbed the Lake Charles Power Station, this state-of-the-art plant is being built to manage the large flux of people moving into Southwest Louisiana.
