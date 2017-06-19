'Dry slot' of circulation diminishes forecast rains for La. from TS Cindy
Most of the WAFB viewing area has had the advantage of being in the dry slot of circulation around Tropical Storm Cindy and that has resulted in a much-appreciated reduction in our forecast rain totals for the event. However, individual thunderstorms within the passing rain bands are still capable of brief, intense downpours and officials warn that the worst is not over yet.
