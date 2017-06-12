Driver ejected, killed in Bienville P...

Driver ejected, killed in Bienville Parish 18-wheeler crash, roadway shut down

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 16 Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

The highway is shut down as crews work to clean a fluid that spilled from the truck into the roadway. President Donald Trump gave remarks on the Apprenticeship and Workforce of Tomorrow initiatives and signed an Executive Order at the White House on Thursday, June 15. .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lake Charles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jennings Murder Investigation: Behavior Profile (Aug '09) Jun 7 Wondering 57
What happened to John Simoneaux (Jul '13) May 31 Tutucadoo 38
Prien Music Emporium (Oct '12) May 23 Musikologist 15
Casino and women (Mar '16) May 22 Homer 3
Regina Williams May 21 drteeman 2
News Lake Charles Police search for suspects in Mexi... May '17 Rat Fink 1
looking for an old friend Bobby mereno (Apr '10) May '17 jumaji 2
See all Lake Charles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lake Charles Forum Now

Lake Charles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lake Charles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Mexico
 

Lake Charles, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,208 • Total comments across all topics: 281,873,986

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC