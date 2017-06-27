DeRidder Honorary Street dedication coming for hit and run victim
Last October Staff Sergeant Donisha Stroman was in Lake Charles when she was killed in a hit and run incident. The person who killed her still hasn't been found, but Donisha's family is working hard to make sure her memory lives on in the Southwest Louisiana community forever.
