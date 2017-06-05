Crime 20 mins ago 11:28 a.m.Calcasieu...

Crime 20 mins ago 11:28 a.m.Calcasieu Parish deputies seeking 18-year-old suspect in Monday shooting

Deputies in Lake Charles are looking for a Lake Charles man who is accused of second degree attempted murder after shooting a person. On June 5 at approximately 9:00 a.m. the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a local hospital in reference to a patient arriving at the hospital that had been shot.

