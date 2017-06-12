Crime 1 hour ago 8:27 p.m.Police make arrest in murder of woman, newborn baby daughter
Beaumont Police have a woman in custody for several Aggravated Robberies that are linked to the murder of Kera Teel and her unborn daughter, Kyndal. Beaumont Police, US Marshall Service, Alcohol, Tabaco and Firearms, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Lake Charles Police Department and Calcasieu Parrish Sheriff's Office are working together to help solve the Capital Murder case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Add your comments below
Lake Charles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jennings Murder Investigation: Behavior Profile (Aug '09)
|Jun 7
|Wondering
|57
|What happened to John Simoneaux (Jul '13)
|May 31
|Tutucadoo
|38
|Prien Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|May 23
|Musikologist
|15
|Casino and women (Mar '16)
|May 22
|Homer
|3
|Regina Williams
|May 21
|drteeman
|2
|Lake Charles Police search for suspects in Mexi...
|May '17
|Rat Fink
|1
|looking for an old friend Bobby mereno (Apr '10)
|May '17
|jumaji
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lake Charles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC