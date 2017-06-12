Crime 1 hour ago 8:27 p.m.Police make...

Crime 1 hour ago 8:27 p.m.Police make arrest in murder of woman, newborn baby daughter

Beaumont Police have a woman in custody for several Aggravated Robberies that are linked to the murder of Kera Teel and her unborn daughter, Kyndal. Beaumont Police, US Marshall Service, Alcohol, Tabaco and Firearms, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Lake Charles Police Department and Calcasieu Parrish Sheriff's Office are working together to help solve the Capital Murder case.

