CPSO searching for shooting suspect
When deputies arrived at the hospital they spoke with two witnesses who said the victim was shot on the railroad tracks near the intersection of 13th Street and Third Avenue in Lake Charles. The witnesses also said Octavious T. Dixon, 18, and two other people approached the victim on the railroad tracks and Dixon then allegedly shot the victim with a handgun.
