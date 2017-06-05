CPSO offers free gun locks

The locks will be available for distribution 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at the CPSO Main Office, located at 5400 E. Broad St. in Lake Charles. Residents also can pick up a gun lock at any of the Sheriff's Law Enforcement Centers from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the exception of being closed for lunch from noon until 1 p.m., Monday through Friday: "I'm a pro-gun advocate and I believe in the Second Amendment that allows us to possess and carry firearms, however, I also believe that it is our responsibility as gun owners to keep our guns locked and out of the reach of children," said Sheriff Tony Mancuso.

