Community garden in the works in North Lake Charles
Ground is being tilled on a big piece of property in North Lake Charles to bring the first of its kind community garden to the entire city. It's called "The Genesis Project," and in order for it to be successful, organizers need lots of people willing to get their hands dirty.
