Coast Guard suspends search for missing diver south of Cameron, Louisiana

The Coast Guard suspended the search Sunday at 6:06 p.m., for a diver that went missing Friday afternoon approximately 35 miles south of Cameron. Coast Guard air assets involved in the search included an Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter , Air Station Corpus Christi Dolphin helicopter and HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane, along with an Air Station New Orleans Dolphin helicopter and an HC-130 Hercules airplane from Air Station Clearwater .

