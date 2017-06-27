City of Westlake looking to hit casino revenue jackpot
Last year, 23-million dollars from the three local casinos and Delta Downs slots was pooled and then distributed by the Calcasieu Parish Gaming Revenue District. The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury and City of Lake Charles get the most, about 10-million dollars apiece.
