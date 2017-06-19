Calcasieu program helps nonviolent offenders expunge records
A Calcasieu Parish initiative is aiming to give nonviolent offenders a second chance by expunging convictions and arrests made within the parish at a low cost. It's called the "Fresh Start Initiative" and it's a collaborative effort between the DA's office, the Southwest Louisiana Law Center and other organizations.
