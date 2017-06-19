Calcasieu program helps nonviolent of...

Calcasieu program helps nonviolent offenders expunge records

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

A Calcasieu Parish initiative is aiming to give nonviolent offenders a second chance by expunging convictions and arrests made within the parish at a low cost. It's called the "Fresh Start Initiative" and it's a collaborative effort between the DA's office, the Southwest Louisiana Law Center and other organizations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lake Charles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
searching Jun 21 joe harris 1
Tropical Storm Cindy Jun 21 weather alerter 2
KVHP-TV change web address! Jun 21 anon 2
News Jennings Murder Investigation: Behavior Profile (Aug '09) Jun 7 Wondering 57
What happened to John Simoneaux (Jul '13) May 31 Tutucadoo 38
Prien Music Emporium (Oct '12) May '17 Musikologist 15
Casino and women (Mar '16) May '17 Homer 3
See all Lake Charles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lake Charles Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Calcasieu Parish was issued at June 25 at 8:38PM CDT

Lake Charles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lake Charles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Lake Charles, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,022 • Total comments across all topics: 282,024,276

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC