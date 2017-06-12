Arrests made in search for fugitive in Lake Charles
Lake Charles Police detectives have made three arrests in the search for Will Antonio Celestine, a fugitive wanted on multiple charges . On Thursday, June 14, the Lake Charles Police Department obtained information that Celestine was at Gulf Stream Mobile Home Park, at 8559 Gulf Highway, said LCPD Deputy Chief Mark Kraus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Add your comments below
Lake Charles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jennings Murder Investigation: Behavior Profile (Aug '09)
|Jun 7
|Wondering
|57
|What happened to John Simoneaux (Jul '13)
|May 31
|Tutucadoo
|38
|Prien Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|May 23
|Musikologist
|15
|Casino and women (Mar '16)
|May 22
|Homer
|3
|Regina Williams
|May 21
|drteeman
|2
|Lake Charles Police search for suspects in Mexi...
|May '17
|Rat Fink
|1
|looking for an old friend Bobby mereno (Apr '10)
|May '17
|jumaji
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lake Charles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC