Amber Alert issued for missing child from Lancaster
Governor John Bel Edwards signed a new bill into law that drone operators say will have a positive impact for both commercial use and for those flying them just for fun. There are many questions that arise in the conversation about drone usage since it's a fairly new topic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lake Charles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any updates on the Bryan Davis murder case? (Oct '10)
|11 hr
|TipsyFromCentralC...
|121
|searching
|Jun 21
|joe harris
|1
|Tropical Storm Cindy
|Jun 21
|weather alerter
|2
|KVHP-TV change web address!
|Jun 21
|anon
|2
|Jennings Murder Investigation: Behavior Profile (Aug '09)
|Jun 7
|Wondering
|57
|What happened to John Simoneaux (Jul '13)
|May 31
|Tutucadoo
|38
|Prien Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|15
Find what you want!
Search Lake Charles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC