A terrifying threat from Tropical Storm Cindy: Floating masses of deadly fire ants
A swarm of fire ants cling to a chain-link fence and floating debris in 2004 in Lithia, Fla. Tropical Storm Cindy may have been downgraded to a tropical depression Thursday, but that doesn't mean Gulf Coast residents are in the clear.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lake Charles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|searching
|Wed
|joe harris
|1
|Tropical Storm Cindy
|Wed
|weather alerter
|2
|KVHP-TV change web address!
|Wed
|anon
|2
|Jennings Murder Investigation: Behavior Profile (Aug '09)
|Jun 7
|Wondering
|57
|What happened to John Simoneaux (Jul '13)
|May 31
|Tutucadoo
|38
|Prien Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|May 23
|Musikologist
|15
|Casino and women (Mar '16)
|May '17
|Homer
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lake Charles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC