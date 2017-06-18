18-wheeler accident on I-10 near Shattuck Street; one person with minor injury
Lake Charles Police responded to an accident involving an 18-wheeler on I-10 westbound at the Shattuck Street exit today at 12:32 p.m., according to Lt. Kevin Kirkum, Lake Charles Police Department spokesman.
