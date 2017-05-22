Woman Killed, grandmother injured in Lake Charles house fire
Family members identify the victim as 29 year old Kelli Bonnette. Her uncle, John Manning, says it also injured his 77 year old Mother in-law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lake Charles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Casino and women (Mar '16)
|6 hr
|Homer
|3
|Regina Williams
|Sun
|drteeman
|2
|Lake Charles Police search for suspects in Mexi...
|May 14
|Rat Fink
|1
|looking for an old friend Bobby mereno (Apr '10)
|May 1
|jumaji
|2
|Why Are There 30+ Cars Parked In Shopping Cente...
|Apr '17
|Harley
|2
|Louisina Sucks! (May '16)
|Apr '17
|Disgusted
|8
|Federal judge ordered to rehab for alcoholism, ...
|Apr '17
|CZars_R_US
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lake Charles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC