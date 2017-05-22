Woman Killed, grandmother injured in ...

Woman Killed, grandmother injured in Lake Charles house fire

Family members identify the victim as 29 year old Kelli Bonnette. Her uncle, John Manning, says it also injured his 77 year old Mother in-law.

