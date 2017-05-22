Woman dies following Sunday morning house fire
There were seven people in the home - an elderly man, two women and four children, said Lake Charles Fire Chief Keith Murray. All were able to get out of the home, but one of the women died later in the day due to smoke inhalation, Murray said.
