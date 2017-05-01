Waitr has come to dominate the Baton Rouge food delivery market in just two years

When Hammond-based Your Mom's Restaurant opened in Baton Rouge on West Lee Drive in 2015, its straightforward lineup of casual eats and its full bar helped attract streams of regulars from nearby neighborhoods and the LSU community. But lately, some of Your Mom's most loyal customers never even cross its threshold, thanks to the home delivery app Waitr, Customers who don't want to fight traffic, but who find themselves craving the spot's debris fries or jalapeno ranch burgers, are logging onto the app and clicking their way to dinner.

