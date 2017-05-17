Viewers suggest ways to drive snake from car; mechanic helps
The statistics, which were released by Police Chief Don Dixon and Mayor Randy Roach, show that overall crime in Lake Charles for 2016 rose by 5.3 percent from the previous year.
Lake Charles Discussions
|Lake Charles Police search for suspects in Mexi...
|May 14
|Rat Fink
|1
|Regina Williams
|May 12
|Mustang
|1
|looking for an old friend Bobby mereno (Apr '10)
|May 1
|jumaji
|2
|Why Are There 30+ Cars Parked In Shopping Cente...
|Apr 21
|Harley
|2
|Louisina Sucks! (May '16)
|Apr 20
|Disgusted
|8
|Federal judge ordered to rehab for alcoholism, ...
|Apr '17
|CZars_R_US
|2
|Four men arrested in counterfeit check cashing ...
|Mar '17
|Cold hard reality
|1
