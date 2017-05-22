Tornado Warning: Cameron, Jefferson Davis, Vermillion, and Acadia parishes
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a tornado warning until 8:30 in the following parishes: Cameron Jefferson Davis Vermillion Acadia Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.
