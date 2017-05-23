Tito Jackson visits Lake Charles, talks family, new music, gumbo
Now, the one and only Tito Jackson scored his first solo hit on the Billboard charts recently from his new album entitled, Tito Time. Jackson, a Rock-and-Roll Hall of Fame recording artist, is also the third eldest child in the Jackson family, but with siblings like Michael and Janet, some may see him as the forgotten member.
