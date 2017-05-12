Sulphur native Aaron Jeansonne clinches a thrilling victory at Road Atlanta

Louisiana native Aaron Jeansonne clinched a thrilling victory during Round 2 of the Lucas Oil Formula Car Race Series held at the 2.540-mile circuit of Road Atlanta. In addition, the 18-year old driver rounded out the top-3 in the first of the two races and also set a pole position and a track record with the fastest lap of the final race.

