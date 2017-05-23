Some streets flood as rain moves thro...

Some streets flood as rain moves through area, accident reported on 210 bridge westbound

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

Some streets are flooding as a wave of rain moves through the area. Flooding has been reported at the intersection of Pujo Street and Lakeshore and on Ryan Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lake Charles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Prien Music Emporium (Oct '12) 1 hr Musikologist 15
Casino and women (Mar '16) Mon Homer 3
Regina Williams May 21 drteeman 2
News Lake Charles Police search for suspects in Mexi... May 14 Rat Fink 1
looking for an old friend Bobby mereno (Apr '10) May 1 jumaji 2
Why Are There 30+ Cars Parked In Shopping Cente... Apr '17 Harley 2
Louisina Sucks! (May '16) Apr '17 Disgusted 8
See all Lake Charles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lake Charles Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Calcasieu Parish was issued at May 23 at 8:51PM CDT

Lake Charles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lake Charles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Lake Charles, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,629 • Total comments across all topics: 281,232,273

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC