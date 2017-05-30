Private school tax credits safe from ...

Private school tax credits safe from repeal

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 27 Read more: Concordia Sentinel

Private school families may be breathing a sigh of relief after legislation to repeal income tax credits and deductions for families with children attending nonpublic schools hit a roadblock in the House Ways and Means Committee. House Bill 202 by Rep. Mark Abraham, R-Lake Charles, was deferred by committee vote Monday, and likely will not reappear during this session.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Concordia Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lake Charles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What happened to John Simoneaux (Jul '13) Wed Tutucadoo 38
Prien Music Emporium (Oct '12) May 23 Musikologist 15
Casino and women (Mar '16) May 22 Homer 3
Regina Williams May 21 drteeman 2
News Lake Charles Police search for suspects in Mexi... May 14 Rat Fink 1
looking for an old friend Bobby mereno (Apr '10) May '17 jumaji 2
Why Are There 30+ Cars Parked In Shopping Cente... Apr '17 Harley 2
See all Lake Charles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lake Charles Forum Now

Lake Charles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lake Charles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. South Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
 

Lake Charles, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,350 • Total comments across all topics: 281,449,085

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC