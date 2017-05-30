Private school tax credits safe from repeal
Private school families may be breathing a sigh of relief after legislation to repeal income tax credits and deductions for families with children attending nonpublic schools hit a roadblock in the House Ways and Means Committee. House Bill 202 by Rep. Mark Abraham, R-Lake Charles, was deferred by committee vote Monday, and likely will not reappear during this session.
