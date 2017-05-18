Police chase ends when vehicle with f...

Police chase ends when vehicle with four flats from spike strips hits police car

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

Spike strips were deployed to stop an early morning crash that started on I-10 and ended on I-210 Monday, authorities with the Lake Charles Police Department said. Even with four flats, the driver continued and struck a patrol car head-on at low speed, said Deputy Chief Mark Kraus, Lake Charles Police Department spokesman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lake Charles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
looking for an old friend Bobby mereno (Apr '10) May 1 jumaji 2
Why Are There 30+ Cars Parked In Shopping Cente... Apr 21 Harley 2
Louisina Sucks! (May '16) Apr 20 Disgusted 8
News Federal judge ordered to rehab for alcoholism, ... Apr 14 CZars_R_US 2
News Four men arrested in counterfeit check cashing ... Mar '17 Cold hard reality 1
Turner Industries (Aug '16) Mar '17 Anonymous 4
Iowa Music Selection (Sep '12) Mar '17 Musikologist 18
See all Lake Charles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lake Charles Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Calcasieu Parish was issued at May 09 at 8:14PM CDT

Lake Charles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lake Charles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Mexico
  1. Egypt
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
 

Lake Charles, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,912 • Total comments across all topics: 280,899,355

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC