Perret dons robes as 3rd Circuit Court judge
Candyce Perret was sworn in as a 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal judge in Lafayette on Thursday with most of her colleagues in attendance. Perret dons robes as 3rd Circuit Court judge Candyce Perret was sworn in as a 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal judge in Lafayette on Thursday with most of her colleagues in attendance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Town Talk.
Add your comments below
Lake Charles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lake Charles Police search for suspects in Mexi...
|May 14
|Rat Fink
|1
|Regina Williams
|May 12
|Mustang
|1
|looking for an old friend Bobby mereno (Apr '10)
|May 1
|jumaji
|2
|Why Are There 30+ Cars Parked In Shopping Cente...
|Apr 21
|Harley
|2
|Louisina Sucks! (May '16)
|Apr 20
|Disgusted
|8
|Federal judge ordered to rehab for alcoholism, ...
|Apr '17
|CZars_R_US
|2
|Four men arrested in counterfeit check cashing ...
|Mar '17
|Cold hard reality
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lake Charles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC