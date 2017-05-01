Pastor Tony Sherrill
Tony was born June 6, 1955, on Chennault Air Force Base in Lake Charles, Louisiana, the son of Fred Sherrill and Evelyn Nichols Sherrill. His parents moved to Georgia when he was one, and he has been here since.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lake Charles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking for an old friend Bobby mereno (Apr '10)
|Mon
|jumaji
|2
|Why Are There 30+ Cars Parked In Shopping Cente...
|Apr 21
|Harley
|2
|Louisina Sucks! (May '16)
|Apr 20
|Disgusted
|8
|Federal judge ordered to rehab for alcoholism, ...
|Apr 14
|CZars_R_US
|2
|Four men arrested in counterfeit check cashing ...
|Mar '17
|Cold hard reality
|1
|Turner Industries (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|4
|Iowa Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|18
Find what you want!
Search Lake Charles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC