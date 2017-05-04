OSHA Honors Louisiana-Based Cintas Fa...

OSHA Honors Louisiana-Based Cintas Facility for Safety

Read more: Cleaning & Maintenance Mgmt.

Cintas Corp.'s Lake Charles, LA, facility has received the Voluntary Protection Program Star worksite designation from the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration . VPP Star certification is OSHA's highest recognition for the practice of and commitment to occupational safety and health.

