Officials searching for man wanted on charges of attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect in a December armed robbery at a local motel. Myers asked anyone with information Hendrix's whereabouts to call CPSO at 491-3605 or Crime Stoppers at 439-2222.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lake Charles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prien Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|May 23
|Musikologist
|15
|Casino and women (Mar '16)
|May 22
|Homer
|3
|Regina Williams
|May 21
|drteeman
|2
|Lake Charles Police search for suspects in Mexi...
|May 14
|Rat Fink
|1
|looking for an old friend Bobby mereno (Apr '10)
|May 1
|jumaji
|2
|Why Are There 30+ Cars Parked In Shopping Cente...
|Apr '17
|Harley
|2
|Louisina Sucks! (May '16)
|Apr '17
|Disgusted
|8
Find what you want!
Search Lake Charles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC