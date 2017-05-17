Music Museum of SWLA concert fundraiser set for May 27
The Music Museum of SWLA is hosting a special concert showcase/fundraiser on Saturday, May 27, at Sloppy's Downtown in Lake Charles. 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. - Paul Dufrene of Platter Playlists will be spinning some classic Goldband records and other Louisiana favorites 7:30 p.m. -8:30 p.m. - Nee de Traditionne pay tribute to the songs of Iry Lejeune Original materials recovered from the Goldband Records complex will be on display, with "Eddie's Music House" bumper stickers and license plate covers available for a small donation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Add your comments below
Lake Charles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lake Charles Police search for suspects in Mexi...
|May 14
|Rat Fink
|1
|Regina Williams
|May 12
|Mustang
|1
|looking for an old friend Bobby mereno (Apr '10)
|May 1
|jumaji
|2
|Why Are There 30+ Cars Parked In Shopping Cente...
|Apr 21
|Harley
|2
|Louisina Sucks! (May '16)
|Apr 20
|Disgusted
|8
|Federal judge ordered to rehab for alcoholism, ...
|Apr '17
|CZars_R_US
|2
|Four men arrested in counterfeit check cashing ...
|Mar '17
|Cold hard reality
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lake Charles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC