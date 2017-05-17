Music Museum of SWLA concert fundrais...

Music Museum of SWLA concert fundraiser set for May 27

Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

The Music Museum of SWLA is hosting a special concert showcase/fundraiser on Saturday, May 27, at Sloppy's Downtown in Lake Charles. 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. - Paul Dufrene of Platter Playlists will be spinning some classic Goldband records and other Louisiana favorites 7:30 p.m. -8:30 p.m. - Nee de Traditionne pay tribute to the songs of Iry Lejeune Original materials recovered from the Goldband Records complex will be on display, with "Eddie's Music House" bumper stickers and license plate covers available for a small donation.

