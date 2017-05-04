Mayor-elect Nic Hunter resigns from Calcasieu Parish Police Jury
Hunter who will take office as the new mayor of Lake Charles in July already has plans which include creating two new groups- a transition team and a community assessment advisement board. The transition team will consist of five members that will be active for up to two months.
