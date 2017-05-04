Mayor-elect Nic Hunter resigns from C...

Mayor-elect Nic Hunter resigns from Calcasieu Parish Police Jury

Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

Hunter who will take office as the new mayor of Lake Charles in July already has plans which include creating two new groups- a transition team and a community assessment advisement board. The transition team will consist of five members that will be active for up to two months.

