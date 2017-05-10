Macy's store at Temple Mall closing, final clearance sale begins Monday

A Lafayette man who double-billed the Calcasieu School Board for leased copiers has been sentenced to three years in prison Leonard Espree, 53, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Donald E. Walter Friday to 37 months in prison on one count of mail fraud. Espree was ordered to pay $197,387.78 in restitution to the school board and other businesses.

