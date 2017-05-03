LSU Tiger Tour returns to Lake Charle...

LSU Tiger Tour returns to Lake Charles May 9

Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron and head basketball coach Will Wade are scheduled to speak on Tuesday, May 9, at the L'Auberge Casino. Individual tickets are $100 for adults, $50 for children under 10, but reserved tables are available.

