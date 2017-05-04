LCPD seeking info on suspect who attempted to rob worker servicing ATM

Authorities are seeking information on a suspect who attempted to rob a worker for an armored car service as he was working at an ATM at the Whitney Bank at 28289 Gerstner Memorial Highway. Lake Charles Police Department spokesman Mark Kraus said the suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man wearing a dark-colored jacket and blue jeans, with something blue over his face.

