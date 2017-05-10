Lawmaker shelves attempt at requiring electronic monitoring of inmates on work-release programs
Slidell work release on Production Drive houses 172 inmates who are nearing the end of their sentences. They work in jobs in the community and sleep at the facility, which is currently being operated by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lake Charles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking for an old friend Bobby mereno (Apr '10)
|May 1
|jumaji
|2
|Why Are There 30+ Cars Parked In Shopping Cente...
|Apr 21
|Harley
|2
|Louisina Sucks! (May '16)
|Apr 20
|Disgusted
|8
|Federal judge ordered to rehab for alcoholism, ...
|Apr 14
|CZars_R_US
|2
|Four men arrested in counterfeit check cashing ...
|Mar '17
|Cold hard reality
|1
|Turner Industries (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|4
|Iowa Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|18
Find what you want!
Search Lake Charles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC