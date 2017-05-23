Land near Long Farm Village sold for ...

Land near Long Farm Village sold for restaurants Another Broken Egg, Romacelli Bistro e Vino

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

A 1.5-acre site near the Long Farm Village traditional neighborhood development has been sold to a Lafayette-based restaurant group that plans to build Another Broken Egg and Romacelli Bistro e Vino restaurants on the property. The two restaurants are slated to open in fall 2018, said Morgan Stewart, a spokesman for Double R Restaurant Group, which owns Romacelli and is a franchisee for Another Broken Egg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lake Charles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Prien Music Emporium (Oct '12) 1 hr Musikologist 15
Casino and women (Mar '16) Mon Homer 3
Regina Williams May 21 drteeman 2
News Lake Charles Police search for suspects in Mexi... May 14 Rat Fink 1
looking for an old friend Bobby mereno (Apr '10) May 1 jumaji 2
Why Are There 30+ Cars Parked In Shopping Cente... Apr '17 Harley 2
Louisina Sucks! (May '16) Apr '17 Disgusted 8
See all Lake Charles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lake Charles Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Calcasieu Parish was issued at May 23 at 8:51PM CDT

Lake Charles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lake Charles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Lake Charles, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,629 • Total comments across all topics: 281,232,282

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC