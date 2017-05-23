Land near Long Farm Village sold for restaurants Another Broken Egg, Romacelli Bistro e Vino

A 1.5-acre site near the Long Farm Village traditional neighborhood development has been sold to a Lafayette-based restaurant group that plans to build Another Broken Egg and Romacelli Bistro e Vino restaurants on the property. The two restaurants are slated to open in fall 2018, said Morgan Stewart, a spokesman for Double R Restaurant Group, which owns Romacelli and is a franchisee for Another Broken Egg.

