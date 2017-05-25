Lake Charles woman arrested accused of child desertion
A Lake Charles woman has been arrested accused of leaving two children unattended at a store and two others in a locked vehicle. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office responded to calls on May 24 at around 8:00 p.m. of two children, aged 9 and 10, left unattended in a store in Lake Charles.
