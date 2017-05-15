Lake Charles police issue warrants for suspects in Mexican restaurant burglary
The Lake Charles police department has issued simple burglary and theft warrants pertaining to a burglary that occurred at Cancun Mexican restaurant on May 7, 2017 in Lake Charles. The warrants have been issued for two suspects, Aaron "Cookie' Cook, 36, of Lake Charles, and Tiffany Wiggins, 32, of Sulphur.
