Lake Charles man booked with manslaug...

Lake Charles man booked with manslaughter

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputies arrested Lucas Vincent, 36, a couple of weeks ago and booked him with aggravated second-degree battery in connection with an alleged attack on Danny Lejeune, 53, of Lake Charles. Lejeune died last week, and detectives upgraded the charge to manslaughter, a spokesman said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lake Charles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
looking for an old friend Bobby mereno (Apr '10) May 1 jumaji 2
Why Are There 30+ Cars Parked In Shopping Cente... Apr 21 Harley 2
Louisina Sucks! (May '16) Apr 20 Disgusted 8
News Federal judge ordered to rehab for alcoholism, ... Apr 14 CZars_R_US 2
News Four men arrested in counterfeit check cashing ... Mar '17 Cold hard reality 1
Turner Industries (Aug '16) Mar '17 Anonymous 4
Iowa Music Selection (Sep '12) Mar '17 Musikologist 18
See all Lake Charles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lake Charles Forum Now

Lake Charles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lake Charles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Lake Charles, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,374 • Total comments across all topics: 280,894,801

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC