Lake Charles man booked with manslaughter
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputies arrested Lucas Vincent, 36, a couple of weeks ago and booked him with aggravated second-degree battery in connection with an alleged attack on Danny Lejeune, 53, of Lake Charles. Lejeune died last week, and detectives upgraded the charge to manslaughter, a spokesman said.
